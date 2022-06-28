A Broadway cruise with an epic lineup of stars is setting sail for Bermuda

Ahoy, theater lovers! The inaugural Broadway Cruise is approaching and ready to bring the Great White Way all the way to Bermuda.

A brand new five-day cruise starting in New York will set sail from March 31-April 5, 2023, uniting 2,000 Broadway lovers and top performers for a Gershwin-worthy getaway.

Tony Award-winning performers will take the stage each night, and more intimate, cabaret-style and grand shows will also be on the docket with a range of Broadway performers. Industry folks will also be able to gain tips and techniques from working creatives and discuss the craft of theater at curated, interactive panel discussions led by Gordon Cox, Variety’s long-time theater editor.

Eager to belt out your favorite ballad? Broadway karaoke will of course be available on board, for a trip with plenty of fanfare inspired by Broadway.

The musical takeover of the Norwegian Gem already has a wide range of confirmed talent. Artists include Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Lena Hall, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, Taylor Louderman, Randy Rainbow and more to be announced.

A Facebook group with over 600 Broadway Cruisers has already formed to help vacationers get to know each other before late-night singalongs and Broadway-themed bar hops on board.

Cabin prices start at $1,165.00 per person and payment plans are available, with deposits starting at $250 per person. All crew, artists and guests 12 and older will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks prior to sailing and present proof of vaccination to board. The cruise will depart from the Port of New York in Red Hook, Brooklyn, spend a day at sea, dock at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda for just over a day and then return back. Land excursions will be available for those who want to explore the island.