A Coen brothers-inspired art show is coming to the Lower East Side

The Coen Brothers aren’t exactly strangers to inspiring other artists with their work (hi, Emmy-award winning FX series Fargo) but beginning next week, you can see the various ways that the filmmaker brothers have inspired over 50 visual artists in a gallery on the Lower East Side.

O Coen, Where Art Thou?, a tribute to the films of the Coen Brothers, will be on view at Spoke Art Gallery NYC from February 3–25. The show will feature works by artists from around the world that draw inspiration from the pair’s classic films including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski and No Country For Old Men. Scenes and characters from the films will be interpreted in painting, sculpture and limited-edition prints.

This Saturday, an opening reception will be held at the gallery from 6-9pm with some of the artists in attendance. Costumes are encouraged so you might want to start working on that pregnant cop look ASAP.

