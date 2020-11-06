A dance party is happening in Washington Square Park tonight to celebrate the election results

Organizers are calling it the "Donald Trump is Over Party."

The Election 2020 results are looking increasingly clear.

As results continue to be posted in swing states, it's looking likely that Joe Biden will be our country's next president. New Yorkers are already planning to take to the streets to show their support for the likely outcome with music and dancing in the middle of Washington Square Park.

The organizer of the victory party is the team behind justiceforgeorgenyc, the go-to Instagram account for centralized protest updates in New York City that began this summer, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Instructions for fellow New Yorkers attending are to wear a mask, socially distance, and to "dress for a party."

Given Justice for George NYC's reach of 262,000 followers, and the magnitude of past protest events, there's a good chance that thousands of New Yorkers will show up tonight.

With coronavirus rates in New York the highest they've been since May, many sounded off in the comments section of the post that such a gathering felt like an unsafe idea while others cheerfully confirmed their attendance.

If you do plan to attend any major gatherings, protests or rallies this weekend always be on high alert, never show up alone and always wear a mask. Refer to our protest tips guide for more safety information.

