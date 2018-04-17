A David Bowie installation is taking over an NYC subway station

The “David Bowie Is” exhibit is well underway at the Brooklyn Museum, but the late Thin White Duke is going to be front and center in Manhattan for the next month. Starting Wednesday, April 18, the Broadway-Lafayette subway station is being taken over by an installation that pays homage to the Starman.

The exhibit doubles as an ad—it’s a collaboration between Spotify and the Brooklyn Museum—and features a collection of Bowie-inspired art, including fan-made works and reproductions of pieces that are part of the museum’s exhibit. Straphangers can also score limited edition MetroCards at the station, which contain the visage of the Starman himself.

“Each piece of art will be paired with something Bowie has said that speaks to his affection for the city and its impact on his work, giving further insight into the artist’s mindset and methods,” said a spokesperson for the installation.

In true Spotify fashion, each work will contain a code that allows passersby to listen to a curated selection of Bowie’s songs.

The installation will be in place through Sunday, May 13, and the “David Bowie Is” exhibit will be on display at the Brooklyn Museum until Sunday, July 15. The subway exhibit is free to the public (after you swipe in with your MetroCard), and you can score tickets to the full museum exhibit right here.

Check out photos of the subway installation below.

