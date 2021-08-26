A day of free Broadway performances is coming to Bryant Park

On Thursday, September 23, New Yorkers will get to enjoy the magic of Broadway…. for free. In honor of Broadway’s long-awaited comeback, a bevy of productions are coming together for a free, one-night spectacular performed in Bryant Park.

The performances, organized in part by New York soft rock station 106.7 Lite FM, will run from noon through two p.m. Confirmed shows taking part in the event include, Aladdin, Caroline, Or Change, Chicago, Diana The Musical, Girl From The North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, Stomp, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Waitress.

In many ways, this has been the summer of free, accessible Broadway events. Bryant Park has also hosted the inaugural “Broadway to Film” series, which features screenings of popular Broadway stage-to-film (and vice-versa) works, including Moulin Rouge!, Phantom of the Opera, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Select screenings even included guest appearances from cast members of the current productions.

Taking place on The Lawn, seating is first-come, first-served.

