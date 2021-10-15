A delicious block party is happening on the LES this Sunday

Downtown eateries are teaming up for a good cause.

On Sunday, October 24, six of New York's most talked about new restaurants will team up to raise money for God's Love We Deliver, with a block party offering some of their best dishes.

Lower East Side Italian restaurant Forsythia will host the event featuring food and drink stands from Dame, Caffe Panna, Evil Katsu, Dante and SMASHED. Forsythia’s Stanton St. neighbors, Bonnie Vie bar and Bungee Space coffee shop, will also join in on the festivities.

Celebrating Forsythia's first full year as a restaurant (and their ability to crank out some of the city's best pasta during a pandemic), The Block Party will kick off at noon at 9 Stanton Street. Participating restaurants will offer limited time specials plus classic menu staples, letting you try some of New York City's top places to eat this fall, all in one place, no reservations required.

Forsythia

On the menus: Forsythia's cacio e pepe suppli and pastries, smoked whitefish chowder from Dame, Caffe Panna's mini ice cream pints, Evil Katsu's chicken katsu bites, aperitivi from Dante, SMASHED's full menu of burgers and fries, Bonnie Vie cocktails and Bungee Space coffee and apparel. No tickets are required, with refreshments priced individually.

Proceeds from food and drink sales will be donated to God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the health of people with serious illness by alleviating hunger. Based in SoHo, GLWD cooks and home delivers nearly 2.5 million free, medically tailored meals per year to people who are unable to prepare their own meals.