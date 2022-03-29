A disco-themed red sauce restaurant is opening in Little Italy

Manhattan's Little Italy is all about nostalgia, and one new red sauce joint is giving us a major throwback.

Opening on Thursday, March 31, Manero's on Mulberry is a full-service restaurant by the owners of nearby Manero's Pizza, which is known for its hybrid Neapolitan and NYC-style pizzas served by the slice. The new Italian restaurant is envisioned as an homage to Italian joints in Brooklyn, with the atmosphere of the disco era. Family recipes are key, and many dishes will be prepared in the pizza oven.

Expect dishes that tap into owner Roman Gradinetti’s Bensonhurst roots with dishes like Momma Regina’s Meatballs (also served vegetarian style) and Richard’s Steak Pizzaiola, an old school dish Roman’s dad used to enjoy consisting of thinly cut pan-fried steaks braised in a tomato sauce (traditionally from leftover pizza sauce). Other menu standouts includes baked clams, whipped ricotta with basil pesto served with rustic focaccia for dipping, and a crispy mushroom Rice ball topped with a dollop of ricotta.

At midnight, guests can order slices from the adjacent slice shop where they will be transported to a 1970s pizzeria and a dining destination that feels like it’s been part of the neighborhood fabric for over 50 years.

Manero's on Mulberry The signature martini at Manero's on Mulberry

Manero's on Mulberry adds onto the disco theme at neighboring Manero's Pizza, which was inspired by Saturday Night Fever's Tony Manero who worked a regular job by day and was a disco hero by night. And by night, guests will want to boogie with a vibrant nightlife atmosphere and cheeky cocktail menu with drinks like Grace Jones, a funky take on the dirty martini made with vodka, pepperoncini and spicy oil. To keep you grooving, the Steph Moves to Madison is a grown up espresso martini with sambuca.

In warmer weather, the restaurant plans to open the back garden for card games and chess during brunch, continuing the nostalgic atmosphere and to bring something different yet authentic to Mulberry Street.