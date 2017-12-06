A dog got loose at Cats on Broadway

That headline is too perfect, isn’t it? This week, a service dog got loose at a showing of Cats on Broadway, Page Six reports. The canine understandably lost his shit when Bombalurina appeared during the opening number and ran after the cat. An usher quickly grabbed the dog, and the show continued on.

The Neil Simon Theatre states on its website that “although animals are not permitted in the theater, an exception is made for guide dogs and service animals.” And this was less of a disturbance than that time Jennifer Lawrence threw up at 1984 on Broadway, that’s for sure.

That dog isn’t the only one trying to run away: The show received tepid reviews and is closing on December 30 after a 17-month run. Still, if you want to go see the admittedly iconic production, you can get tickets here.

