New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brooklyn, Fermented Grapes, NY, New York, Prospect Heights, Retail, UltraClay, Wine Shop, bklyn, bkny
Clay WilliamsBrooklyn, NY - March 19, 2022: Reopening photos of Fermented Grapes with new owners Kilolo Strobert and Max Katzenberg in Prospect Heights. Photos by Clay Williams. © Clay Williams / http://claywilliamsphoto.com

A famed Prospect Heights wine shop is back in business

Cheers! Fermented Grapes has been revived!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

A beloved neighborhood wine shop is entering a new era, thanks to a local wine expert. 

Since 2004, Fermented Grapes (651 Vanderbilt Ave) has been known as Prospect Heights' lively and approachable neighborhood wine shop. Now, a wine shop veteran, Kilolo Strobert has reopened the shop. 

Fermented offers natural, organic and biodynamic wines, with highlighted sections specifically from female, Black and Indigenous winemakers. A diverse selection of spirits from New York distillers is also available. Strobert wants to engage with wine drinkers at every level, using pops of saturated, funky colors on the walls, expressive illustrations lining the wooden shelving units, and easy-to-understand wine categorization to create a welcoming atmosphere. 

First time Fermented Grapes shopper? Strobert is looking to push bottles of Greek wine, Sake and Ready To Drink (RTD) options. "With the weather really starting to turn around, we want to make sure that any type of Stoop Juice and easily consumable options for gatherings and warmer climate gatherings are available in the store," she says. 

Fermented Grapes
Clay Williams

A lifelong New Yorker, Strobert spent over 15 years in roles at award-winning wine shop Le Dû’s Wines, Le Parker Meridien (now Thompson Central Park New York), Zagat, high-end wine shop Morrell & Company, and Fresh Direct Wine & Spirits. Fermented Grapes was the site of her first job in the wine industry. Now, Kilolo returned to her roots to re-launch the concept with longtime friend and colleague Max Katzenberg, whose restaurant and consulting experience includes Olmsted, Maison Yaki and Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

"Preservation of history is important to me. The history of this store is part of my wine story. A story that I wanted to preserve and also help grow," says Strobert. "When the owners decided to retire and entrust me with the foundation they built, I felt quite honored and decided that the facelift to the store would still include little bits of homage to the original owners, but revive the space in a way that was still welcoming to the community. We call this evolution Fermented Grapes 12.0." 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.