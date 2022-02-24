A famous Florentine Osteria is popping up in SoHo

We could all use a trip to Italy this winter, but a flight to Tuscany may not be in the cards. Luckily for us Italiaphiles, a small taste of Florence is popping up in SoHo for the month of March!

A Florentian osteria just steps from the Ponte Vecchio, Osteria Delle Tre Panche, will take up residence at SoHo's Bistrot Leo, from March 4 through April 2.

For the month, Tre Panche will bring its own special menu that highlights fresh pasta, decadent truffles and the restaurant's world-famous cheesecake—a top-secret recipe dating back to 1986.

The menu is still being finalized, but special dishes will include tortino al carciofi (artichoke quiche with fresh truffle), tagliolini al tartufo (tagliolini pasta with fresh shaved truffles), tortelli di pecorino di fossa al tartufo (homemade ravioli with pecorino cream and fresh truffle), cotoletta alla milanese con pecorino e tartufo (veal milanese served with melted pecorino and fresh truffle) and of course, dessert, including the cheesecake, souffle and tiramisu. The special menu will also offer Kosher filet mignon ($110-$130) in two preparations.

Those who want to take home a cheesecake can also order a full one for $180, which may sound steep, but is still much more affordable than an Italian vacation.

This isn't the first time Osteria Delle Tre Panche has sublet in SoHo. In February 2020, the restaurant's chefs and owners, Andrea and Cieri Bista, cooked at the now-closed Chefs Club at 275 Mulberry St., where world-renowned chefs offered special events and menus to New Yorkers eager to taste something new.

Tables for the pop-up at Bistrot Leo are available nightly on Resy, and indoor and heated outdoor seating is available.