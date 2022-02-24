New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Osteria delle Tre Panche
Osteria delle Tre Panche

A famous Florentine Osteria is popping up in SoHo

A taste of Firenze, just south of Houston Street.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

We could all use a trip to Italy this winter, but a flight to Tuscany may not be in the cards. Luckily for us Italiaphiles, a small taste of Florence is popping up in SoHo for the month of March! 

A Florentian osteria just steps from the Ponte Vecchio, Osteria Delle Tre Panche, will take up residence at SoHo's Bistrot Leo, from March 4 through April 2. 

For the month, Tre Panche will bring its own special menu that highlights fresh pasta, decadent truffles and the restaurant's world-famous cheesecake—a top-secret recipe dating back to 1986.

The menu is still being finalized, but special dishes will include tortino al carciofi (artichoke quiche with fresh truffle), tagliolini al tartufo (tagliolini pasta with fresh shaved truffles), tortelli di pecorino di fossa al tartufo (homemade ravioli with pecorino cream and fresh truffle), cotoletta alla milanese con pecorino e tartufo (veal milanese served with melted pecorino and fresh truffle) and of course, dessert, including the cheesecake, souffle and tiramisu. The special menu will also offer Kosher filet mignon ($110-$130) in two preparations. 

Those who want to take home a cheesecake can also order a full one for $180, which may sound steep, but is still much more affordable than an Italian vacation. 

This isn't the first time Osteria Delle Tre Panche has sublet in SoHo. In February 2020, the restaurant's chefs and owners, Andrea and Cieri Bista, cooked at the now-closed Chefs Club at 275 Mulberry St., where world-renowned chefs offered special events and menus to New Yorkers eager to taste something new. 

Tables for the pop-up at Bistrot Leo are available nightly on Resy, and indoor and heated outdoor seating is available. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.