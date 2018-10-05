A festival dedicated to dessert is heading to NYC this month

Why gorge on Halloween candy, when you can satisfy your sweet tooth with some Dessert Goals instead?

That’s right—NYC’s only sugar-focused festival returns for two weekends of gluttony and some potential cavities on October 13-14 and October 20-21. Sound River Studios in Long Island City is transformed into a Willy Wonka paradise during the fifth-annual event at which ticket holders ($17 for an hour-and-a-half session) gluttonously consume free candy and snack on more than 20 confectionary items that are available for purchase.

There are some exclusive treats crafted specifically for the sweet affair from participants like People’s Pops, offering dipping sauces for their popsicles for the first time ever; Rebecca’s Cake Pops is featuring festival-exclusive Cake Pop Bouquets, and Petee’s Pie Co. will debut Slice Cream, a slice of pie mashed with four scoops of their homemade vanilla ice cream, in addition to other vendors selling scrumptious bites.

If the mouthwatering lineup isn’t enough to entice you, the event itself is very Instagrammable (if you’re into that sort of thing). There will be a Brooklinen photo booth that’s been specifically designed for you to take photos with your friends while unwinding from your sugar coma. And, like any good bash, this year’s event comes with a new theme (Joy), so expect warm-and-fuzzy decor like rainbows, sunshine and puppies!

Check out the full list of vendors below and don't forget to wear your stretchy pants when you go.

2 Dough Boyz: Jarred cookie dough

Baked in Color: Rainbow swirl cookies, brownies & s’more cookies

Baonanas: A spin on classic banana pudding

BTarts: Gooey, flakey butter tarts

I CE NY: Innovative rolled ice cream flavors such as mango sticky rice and Biscoff

Keki Modern Cakes: Airy, savory Japanese cheesecakes, bouncy castella and wow tarts

Kochin Desserts: A modern twist on Southeast Asian desserts

Marino’s: Classic Italian ice

Meringueshop: Innovative vegan meringue treats made with aquafaba

People’s Pops: Fruity, flavorful popsicles debuting a new popsicle dipping sauce

Petee’s Pie Co: New “slice cream” - pie mashed with four scoops of ice cream

POP’T By Lily: Homemade, nut-free dessert tarts

Rebecca’s Cake Pops: Artistic cake pops styled in a beautiful bouquet

Recolte Bakery: Decadent croissants including flavors such as matcha, Nutella, and white valentine, and a passionfruit chocolate cups designed by legendary pastry chef Michael Laiskonis

Silk Cakes: A chiffon cake coated with a flavorful mousse, then adorned with delicate petals made of chocolate. Exclusive new Dessert Goals flavors include matcha and ube.

Smoothme: All natural, handmade vegan ice cream, blending fresh fruit with coconut cream

Stuffed Ice Cream: Cruffs - glazed donuts stuffed with ice cream, plus ice cream bouquets

The Stackery: A fluffy chimney cake stuffed with ice cream and sprinkled with toppings

Too Cool Chix: Bite sized ice cream sandwiches

Treat House: Tiny, colorful rice crispy cakes

WOOPS!: Creative flavored macarons including PB&J, Honey Lavender, and Pina Colada