A first look at Margaritaville, the massive new resort coming to Times Square

With five bars and restaurants, there will be no shortage of drinks.

Somehow in all the chaos of Times Square, the new $300 million Times Square Margaritaville Resort has brought a beachy state of mind to the middle of Manhattan.

The new, 32-story hotel on Seventh Avenue at 40th Street, which will open on July 1, features 234 guest rooms along with a whopping five restaurants and bars, a year-round, outdoor heated pool, and decor that makes brings the kitschy Parrothead aesthetic and beach to one spot.

On Thursday, we got a sneak peek at the Margaritaville Resort—the 23rd location in Buffett’s hospitality empire and the first new hotel to open in NYC this year—and it's a party inside, from the heated pool and rooftop patio with the adjoining Landshark Bar & Grill to the stunning 360-degree views from the 31st and 32nd floors of the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

Photograph: Sean Zanni

"I'm sure Peter Stuyvesant never figured Jimmy Buffett would be here building a hotel," Buffett said before playing a song at the ceremony. "Things change in life!"

NYC isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when searching out beach-themed resorts, but the folks at Margaritaville Resort say it's an "oasis in the city."

"We're bringing escapism to Times Square," said David Crabtree, the president and CEO of IMCMV Holdings, during the ribbon-cutting. "We want everyone to come in, no matter what your cares and worries are, we want you to get in the Margaritaville state of mind."

Here's what you should know about the resort:

Five bars and restaurants

Photograph: Sean Zanni

Executive Chef Natalie Cohee is directing each venue and their menus, which will also add to the resort's beach vibes.

"Margaritaville’s food and beverage concepts are so much more than just restaurants, they are a state of mind," she said. "It is my hope that every person who enters our restaurants and bars are able to truly unwind and escape - thanks to our atmosphere and cuisine."

The Margaritaville Restaurant is a massive two-story restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows with a 32-foot replica of the iconic Statue of Liberty holding a huge margarita in place of her torch—would you expect anything else? The expansive menu features casual dishes, like its Cheeseburger in Paradise, Volcano Nachos, and Crispy Whole Snapper, and of course, it has more than 50 types of made-to-order margaritas, as well as a wide selection of cool concoctions like Bahama Mama, Tsunami, and Havanas and Bananas. It wouldn't be Margaritaville without them.

The Landshark Bar & Grill near the heated pool, does the fresh-catch-of-the-day thing with American dishes like an exclusive-to-New York Seafood Steam Pot, lightly-breaded Coconut Shrimp and Ahi Poke Bow. Poolside drinks include the Coconut Castaway, Lemon Drop Margarita, and Daiquiri’s Too Fruitful.

The License to Chill Bar is located on the fifth floor and specializes in craft cocktails and live views of bustling Times Square. There are fire pits that line the outdoor terrace and a mixology-inspired drink menu that includes the Botanical Mule, Passionate Mojito, and I Need a Hot One.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

The 5 O’clock Somewhere Bar is a two-story rooftop bar with 360-degree views with glimpses of the New Year’s Eve Ball, the Empire State Building, and the Hudson River. The views can only be matched with its elevated menu that include small bites that elicit big flavor, including the melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu Beef Sliders; the stacked high and freshly assembled Ahi Tuna Tower, and crowd favorite Truffle Fries. Inventive cocktails include sips like Jamaica Mistaica, Tropical Paloma, and Sparkling Cucumber Gimlet.

Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions within the fifth floor’s main lobby is a one-stop-shop where you can grab anything on-the-go—coffee, a quick bite, or even merchandise.

Restaurants will be accepting reservations through the Margaritaville Resort Times Square website.

The rooms

Margaritaville leaves the kitsch behind once you take the elevator up to your room. The boozy-beach theme transitions to classy and thoughtful touches in the decor, from slatted louver entry doors in the hallways to beautiful blue and turquoise tiles in the restrooms as part of the sand, sea and sky color palette, and crisp beach cottage linens.

There are four room types (all with floor-to-ceiling windows) — standard, deluxe, and premium rooms with one queen bed, one king bed, one king bed and lounger, or two double beds. Suites are 475 square feet with a king bed and a convenient separate living area with a queen pull-out sofa bed.

All rooms come with walk-in rain showers, St. Somewhere bath amenities, a Keurig coffee maker, wifi and USB outlets, a mini-fridge, in-room delivery service, bathrobes/slippers, Paradise Water, a smart 55-inch TV and more.

You can make reservations for July 5 and on at Margaritaville Resort's website.