A first look at New York City's newest park along the Hudson River

There's a new park in New York City tucked away between glassy skyscrapers on the Hudson River.

Waterline Square Park, between West 59th and 61st streets, just recently opened to the public, offering 3 acres to nature-hungry New Yorkers with lush plantings, walking paths, an expansive playground, and views of the river.

There's even a water feature that runs through it like a stream.

Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

The park was designed by landscape architecture firm Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects. Principal Signe Nielsen wanted it to add greatly to the community.

"I consider myself a designer of places that must heal or in some way contribute to the environment," she said in a statement. "On every project, we ask: Does it bring people together in positive ways? Does it seem likely to endure?"

Waterline Square is a collection of three residential buildings on one of the last remaining waterfront development sites on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The park is meant to be used as a backyard for those living there but also the surrounding community.

Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

And those visiting the park can find a table at Harry's Table by Cipriani, Empellón and Somm Cellars Wine & Spirits to enjoy a meal or drink on its periphery.

Since it opened over the summer, the developer GID Development Group has created a full calendar of socially-distanced events, including yoga, musical performances by Grammy-nominated artists and more. The developer is exploring programming for the park this winter.

Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

Most popular on Time Out

- NYC's beloved piano bar Marie's Crisis will reopen next week

- Best sex scenes of all time that are too hot to watch

- 12 things real New Yorkers don’t know but are too afraid to ask

- Where to see stunning holiday lights in NYC

- The 100 best movies of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.