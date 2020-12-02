New YorkChange city
Waterline Square Park
Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

A first look at New York City's newest park along the Hudson River

Waterline Square Park is tucked between glassy skyscrapers.

By
Shaye Weaver
There's a new park in New York City tucked away between glassy skyscrapers on the Hudson River.

Waterline Square Park, between West 59th and 61st streets, just recently opened to the public, offering 3 acres to nature-hungry New Yorkers with lush plantings, walking paths, an expansive playground, and views of the river.

There's even a water feature that runs through it like a stream.

Waterline Square Park
Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

The park was designed by landscape architecture firm Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects. Principal Signe Nielsen wanted it to add greatly to the community.

"I consider myself a designer of places that must heal or in some way contribute to the environment," she said in a statement. "On every project, we ask: Does it bring people together in positive ways? Does it seem likely to endure?"

Waterline Square is a collection of three residential buildings on one of the last remaining waterfront development sites on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The park is meant to be used as a backyard for those living there but also the surrounding community. 

Waterline Square Park
Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

And those visiting the park can find a table at Harry's Table by Cipriani, Empellón and Somm Cellars Wine & Spirits to enjoy a meal or drink on its periphery. 

Since it opened over the summer, the developer GID Development Group has created a full calendar of socially-distanced events, including yoga, musical performances by Grammy-nominated artists and more. The developer is exploring programming for the park this winter. 

Waterline Square Park
Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Felicella

