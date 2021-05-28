A first look at the world's largest Harry Potter Store

Get ready, New York, your acceptance letter to Hogwarts is here—the most magical place in New York City, the Harry Potter Store New York, is about to open on June 3.

Wizards and witches will be able to shop from the world's largest collection of Harry Potter merch across 21,000 square feet at 935 Broadway in the Flatiron District at this highly-anticipated store.

We've been waiting for a year to walk through these magical doors and on Friday, we were finally able to check it out. And Harry Potter fans? You're going to flip.

Every detail of Harry Potter Store New York has been intricately designed, from the decor sitting on the shelves above all the incredible merch (yes, there are full house robes) to the design of the store itself, which has a room full of gorgeous HP stationary by MinaLima, massive models of Fawkes the Phoenix and a moving griffin as well as a spiral staircase that descends into a space made to look like the Ministry of Magic.

Since there is so much to see here, below are five highlights of the store you must see when you go:

Real movie props and movie moments

Throughout the whole store, props from the films are displayed among the merchandise, from the major characters' actual wands to some of Voldemort's horcruxes like Tom Riddle's journal and the Ravenclaw's diadem.

You can see these all up close but also scan a code next to them with the Harry Potter Fan Club app that'll give you information about the items and a single letter that you will need to solve a puzzle. If you do, you'll get a reward at checkout.

The store is full of moments fans can geek out over, like a chance to "try on" Hagrid's boots, apparate into the Ministry of Magic inside a red phone box, be transported by way of the Floo Network using the elevator, and even pick a wand like at Ollivanders. There's even an interactive wand table where you can "duel" with another wizard. A majestic griffin in the middle of the grand main atrium also turns at certain times, catching the unsuspecting witch off guard.

"The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city," said Sarah Roots, EVP Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail. "With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan."

The Honeydukes corner

Ever since we saw Harry, Ron and Hermione pick out their sweets from Honeydukes, we've wanted to be let loose there. Now it's possible. While it's not made to look exactly like Honeydukes, the store's candy section is full of iconic candy, from Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans to Chocolate Frogs (available in packs or as one in a gorgeous tin with holographic cards featuring Hogwarts founders).

The Butterbeer Bar

Whatever you do, do not miss the Butterbeer Bar, which we got an in-depth tour of earlier this month. When you enter, you'll immediately see a giant cascade of nearly 1,000 glowing Butterbeer bottles that rise from the floor and appear to float over the bar. There are giant copper pipes that decorate the ceiling to make it look like the Butterbeer is flowing through them. A table inside the bar is covered in newspapers from Harry Potter and one of the brick walls features Butterbeer barrels.

If you don't want to or can't get into the store because of lines one day, don't worry, there will be a pick-up/to-go window that you can order your Butterbeer from.

Three "floating" signs show the menu, which not only includes tankards for $10 and ice cream cups for $8 but also some snacks like incredibly designed cookies, from sorting hats to wands, as well as Hedwig the owl and froggy cupcakes.

There will be three types of Butterbeer available at the bar, which is located on the first floor of the shop on Broadway and 22nd Street. You can choose between regular Butterbeer in draft, Butterbeer ice cream and vegan bottled Butterbeer you can take on the go.

We tried the draft Butterbeer, too and it was both refreshing and sweet like cold and frothy butterscotch candy.

The draft Butterbeer is served in an impressive tankard that you can take home with you. The collectible label was designed by MinaLima, the design duo behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. The bottled Butterbeer label is also exclusive to the store and also designed by MinaLima.

The label was inspired by the Magical Congress of the United States of America from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, featuring reds, whites and blues reminiscent of the U.S. flag and MACUSA and Butterbeer insignias.

The Wand Store

It's possible the main draw for many fans is the ability to pick out a wand (and even have it personalized, which you can do on the lower level). The Wand Shop has more than 50 wands inspired by characters, locations and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York.

The shelves appear stuffed to the brim with wand boxes like they are at Ollivanders with each type displayed under spotlights. Characters make appearances on a screen with their wands, blinking and slightly moving as if they're moving photographs from the films.

The "Chaos at Hogwarts" and “Wizards Take Flight” games

Customers can actually play two exciting and immersive multiplayer virtual reality games — "Chaos at Hogwarts," which places them inside the castle, where magical creatures and secrets are ready to be found, and "Wizards Take Flight," which lets guests fly on brooms as they battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and around the grounds of Hogwarts Castle. On Friday, these were not open yet, so more details on how to play these will be revealed in the near future.

Harry Potter New York opens at 935 Broadway on June 3. When you visit, you will have to scan a QR code to join a virtual queue and return to the store when notified.