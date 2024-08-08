This weekend is your last chance to see hundreds of gorgeous orchids in NYC this year.

It takes a lot to make an orchid thrive. The humidity, temperature, sunlight, soil and watering have to be absolutely perfect for blooms to appear and stick around. (I know because I’ve said “goodbye” to my fair share of orchids I’ve tried to propagate.) But the Queens Botanical Garden seems to have cracked the code—with some help from New York City’s thriving Taiwanese community.

The botanical garden has partnered with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York (TECO-NY) to put on the gorgeous exhibit “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” for 11 years now. And now it’s back! For this weekend only, Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11, you can see hundreds of colorful blooms at the garden and take part in a packed schedule of cultural demonstrations and performances including Taiwanese calligraphy, diabolo juggling, 3D edible color flowers and dough figures, tourism consultation and even a chance to enjoy Taiwanese food.

And it’s holding a massive orchid sale.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Taiwan—which currently produces roughly one-third of the world’s orchids—is a major influence in Queens, where nearly 50% of Taiwanese New Yorkers live in Queens (mostly Elmhurst, Flushing, Oakland Gardens and Douglaston), according to Taiwan Matters for America/America Matters for Taiwan. We have Taiwanese New Yorkers to thank for well, a lot, including some of the best restaurants, bakeries and bubble tea shops in the city.

This year’s orchid show is called “Colors of Taiwan” because its design is inspired by the island’s hues—Formosan green, orange and deep red, according to Tom Chih-chiang Lee, the Ambassador and Director-General of TECO-NY.

“Orchid leaves reflect the lush landscapes and rich biodiversity unique to Taiwan’s mountains and forests,” he said in a statement. “Discover the bountiful orange orchids, evoking the island’s agricultural abundance and cultural wealth. Immerse yourself in the deep red blooms, symbolizing prosperity and celebration, echoing the lively spirit of Taiwanese festivals. Each blossom tells a story of Taiwan’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, inviting you to experience a kaleidoscope of colors that define this enchanting land.”

When you arrive to the garden and make your way to the terrace, you’ll find orchids hanging in the sky and decorating sculptural pieces that represent Taiwan in both color and shape. Head inside to see some incredible sculptures and paintings inspired by the plant as well as an entire room of orchids of all shapes, sizes and types, including the most commonly exported orchid from Taiwan, the Phalaenopsis, or Moth orchid. It’s the longest blooming orchid genera, producing flowers that last up to six months at a time!

See them for yourself this weekend, between 9am and 5pm—tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for seniors, students, disabled folks and $2 for children under 3.

Below, you’ll find the full schedule of events.

Friday, August 9

9am to 5pm: Orchid sale at the QBG Store

10am to 5pm: Vendor Fair and Orchid Crafts at Allee Lawn

11am: Calligraphy demonstration by David Zheng in the Meeting Room

Noon: Orchid Basics with Chris Satch (President of the Manhattan Orchid Society) in the Meeting Room

2pm: Calligraphy demonstration by David Zheng in the Meeting Room

3pm: Yu-Chen Tseng Jazz trio performance on the Terrace

6pm to 8pm: Members-only orchid evening (for QBG members)

Saturday, August 10

9am to 5pm: Orchid sale at the QBG Store

10am to 5pm: Vendor Fair and Orchid Crafts at Allee Lawn

11am: Diabolo performance with Andrew Sun-Yan and Dough Modeling Figure with Ashley Ho

Noon: Orchid Basics with Chris Satch

2pm: Dough Modeling Figure with Ashley Ho

3pm: Yu-Chen Tseng Jazz trio performance on the Terrace



9am to 5pm: Orchid sale at the QBG Store

10am to 5pm: Vendor Fair and Orchid Crafts at Allee Lawn

11am: 3D Edible Flowers with Belian Fan

Noon: Orchid Basics with Chris Satch

1pm: Yu-Chen Tseng Jazz trio performance on the Terrace

2pm: 3D Edible Flowers with Belian Fan

3pm: The orchid exhibit ends

4:30pm to 6:00pm: Post-exhibit orchid sale on the Terrace