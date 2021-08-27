A food truck for dogs is popping up around NYC

Your pup is about to be obsessed with Woofbowl.

A new food truck designed for dogs is spreading joy and dog-safe beer throughout New York. Woofbowl, a Brooklyn-based business, launched this summer to cater to New York's dogs in a fun new way, serving dog-safe fast food that's both adorable and nutritious.

The brightly colored truck parks outside parks and dog-friendly areas, serving GMO-free, all-natural, cooked from scratch meals and treats. On Woofbowl's summer menu is a burger made from grass-fed beef and topped with organic veggies, chicken nuggets with plant-based micronutrients, a goat milk ice cream doughnut, CBD-infused oat cookie "munchies" and sides like sweet potato fries and banana chips.

WoofBrew Lite, a non-alcoholic nutritious drink for dogs, made with chicken and beef broth (for joint health!) is also on tap to chase it all down. Allergens and nutrition info are provided for the entire menu, so dogs with special diets can come prepared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woofbowl (@woofbowl)

Those who want to follow Woofbowl's upcoming locations can follow WoofBowl on Twitter or sign up for text alerts.

Those who can't make it out to Woofbowl can also order treats, like frozen CakePups, online, for home delivery. Woofbowl also offers catering for puppy parties, as well as bookable food truck stops if you want Woofbowl at your next dog-friendly event.