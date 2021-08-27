New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Woofbowl
Woofbowl

A food truck for dogs is popping up around NYC

Your pup is about to be obsessed with Woofbowl.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

A new food truck designed for dogs is spreading joy and dog-safe beer throughout New York. Woofbowl, a Brooklyn-based business, launched this summer to cater to New York's dogs in a fun new way, serving dog-safe fast food that's both adorable and nutritious.

The brightly colored truck parks outside parks and dog-friendly areas, serving GMO-free, all-natural, cooked from scratch meals and treats. On Woofbowl's summer menu is a burger made from grass-fed beef and topped with organic veggies, chicken nuggets with plant-based micronutrients, a goat milk ice cream doughnut, CBD-infused oat cookie "munchies" and sides like sweet potato fries and banana chips.

WoofBrew Lite, a non-alcoholic nutritious drink for dogs, made with chicken and beef broth (for joint health!) is also on tap to chase it all down. Allergens and nutrition info are provided for the entire menu, so dogs with special diets can come prepared. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Woofbowl (@woofbowl)

Those who want to follow Woofbowl's upcoming locations can follow WoofBowl on Twitter or sign up for text alerts.

Those who can't make it out to Woofbowl can also order treats, like frozen CakePups, online, for home delivery. Woofbowl also offers catering for puppy parties, as well as bookable food truck stops if you want Woofbowl at your next dog-friendly event. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.