A freaky exhibit about death is coming to Green-Wood Cemetery

When the the Morbid Anatomy Museum closed its doors in late 2016, New Yorkers were left without a space dedicated to strange taxidermy and death-oriented ephemera. Now, more than a year after the museum’s Gowanus location shuttered, the space is making a triumphant return to a fitting location: Green-Wood Cemetery.

On Saturday, March 31, Morbid Anatomy will debut a new exhibit at the cemetery’s historic Fort Hamilton Gatehouse. Dubbed “The Power of Images: Live, Death, and Rebirth,” the space will showcase artworks and artifact’s curated by two members of the museum and a group of private collectors. The exhibit won’t be as extensive as the original Morbid Anatomy, but visitors will also be able to check out one of New York’s best green spaces after they gawk at the collection of dead, stuffed animals.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It’s open from noon to 5pm on weekends through June 24. Be sure to check out the

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.