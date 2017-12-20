A free concert series with 3-D projections is coming to Times Square

For three days in February, Times Square is going to be...kind of awesome? From February 19 to 21, Times Square Arts and experimental arts crew Clocktower takes over the AMC 25 theater with Interference AV, a video art and live music festival. And did we mention it's free?

Headlining the multiplex music fest are Jiln (who had one of our favorite albums of 2017) on February 19, Lightning Bolt on February 20 and the Sun Ra Arkestra on February 21. During the performances, specially curated video art will light up the songs with 3-D projections. You can count on several opening acts to be announced, along with details for an accompanying zine fair.

Though the event is free, admission is first-come, first-serve, with RSVP required.

