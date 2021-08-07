A free Netflix film premiere is part of NYC Homecoming Week

A series of six film screenings will take place in various parks.

A series of free film screenings will take place across the five boroughs August 14-22, as part of New York’s momentous Homecoming Week celebrations. Throughout the action-packed week, various premieres, sneak peeks, and screenings will occur in parks and venues, including the NYC premiere of Netflix’s upcoming documentary Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali in Harlem’s Jackie Robinson Park.

For the ambitious endeavor, the City of New York partnered with Rooftop Films, a non-profit cultural organization, to stage the film screenings. “Rooftop Films is proud to have helped keep cinema alive in NYC over the past year and we could not have done it without the help of the people in City Hall,” Dan Nuxoll, president of Rooftop Films, said. “Bringing independent films to a multitude of audiences and their communities is central to what we do, and we're honored that the City has selected us to be a part of this historic moment that celebrates the resilience of our beautiful city.”

Screenings will include:

Monday, August 16th at Walter Gladwin Park, Bronx : NEON presents Jamila Wignot’s documentary Ailey , on the visionary New York dancer, director, choreographer, and activist Alvin Ailey ;

Tuesday, August 17th at Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Staten Island : A special Staten Island screening of the season two finale and an exclusive sneak peek at the season three premiere of FX’s critically acclaimed Emmy ® -nominated comedy series What We Do in the Shadows ;

Wednesday, August 18th : NYC Homecoming Week Film at Rockefeller Park, to be announced

Wednesday, August 18th at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem, Manhattan : The NYC premiere of Netflix and Marcus A. Clarke’s upcoming documentary Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali ;

Thursday, August 19th at Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn : Hulu, Disney’s Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures present Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s critically-acclaimed Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised ) ;

Friday, August 20th at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens: A presentation of New York Shorts , including HBO’s How To with John Wilson: How To Cook the Perfect Risotto; and more

NYC Homecoming Week, organized by the Mayor’s office as a celebration of the city’s rebound, will conclude with a highly anticipated marquee event: A concert in Central Park, featuring performances from Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Patti Smith, and many other big names. Also taking place are a series of concerts featuring hip hop artists, many of which have deep ties to the city, including Remy Ma, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, and Desiigner. It’s going to be an exciting week!

You can find out more about the free film screenings and RSVP here. You can find the full current schedule for NYC Homecoming Week here.