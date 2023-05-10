Being surrounded by art is one of the best parts of being in New York City, and come summer, outdoor art is at its peak.

Photoville, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit sharing artistic photography free of charge, will be returning for its 12th year in the city.

Photoville NYC 2023 will start on Saturday, June 3 and run through Sunday, June 18, with over 80 exhibits across the five boroughs. Originally in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the festival expanded in 2020, to allow New Yorkers in various neighborhoods enjoy public art during a time of isolation.

RECOMMENDED: How to see free concerts at Hudson Yards all summer

This year's Photoville will have an HQ in Brooklyn Bridge Park, with free open-air exhibitions and shipping container galleries in Photoville Village at the recently opened Emily Warren Roebling Plaza.

“Photoville has fanned out in the past few years from its original Brooklyn Bridge Park location and become a city-wide event," said Photoville Co-Founder Sam Barzilay. "This year, we’re thrilled to present a version of the festival that unites its past and present: bringing the storage containers back to Brooklyn Bridge Park and turning them, once again, into temporary sites of urgent, lively, and inspiring photography, as well as featuring exhibitions in all five boroughs.”

To celebrate the festival's 12th annual opening, a Community Weekend on June 3 and 4 will include free public events with artists appearances, workshops by Leica Camera, Adobe, International Center of Photography, Penumbra, and Creatively Wild, plus food and beverage vendors from Smorgasburg. On Saturday Night, a big screen under the Brooklyn Bridge will feature projected photos from Contact High, National Geographic, the Washington Post, TIME Magazine, Magnum Foundation and many more award-winning photo publishers.

Throughout the weeks of the festival, additional Photoville exhibitions can be found at Brookfield Place in Manhattan, Astoria Park in Queens, South Beach Promenade in Staten Island, and Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, plus many more locations in all boroughs. For a full list of locations and presenting photographers, visit photoville.nyc.