A free vegan pizza truck is roaming NYC this month

Plant-based everything is becoming the dominant food across the city, and why shouldn't New York's staple dish get the vegan treatment? Already, plenty of excellent plant-based slices and pies can be found across the boroughs, but one will rise above the rest this month, because it's free!

Miyoko's Creamery, the plant-based cheese company founded by chef and plant-based pioneer Miyoko Schinner has created a new vegan mozzarella specifically designed for pizzas. It's liquified, meaning the cashew milk based-mozz melts just like the original cheese.

the slice for free: a vegan margherita with basil and tomato sauce and a vegan Hungry Planet sausage pizza. The Miyoko's truck is fully equipped with a pizza oven, so a chef team will be making the pizzas on the spot. To debut and celebrate this groundbreaking cheese, Miyoko's will be popping up throughout the city in a pizza truck to showcase the new product on fresh, free vegan pizzas. Guests can pick from two options by

Here's where to find the vegan pizza truck roaming Manhattan and Brooklyn this October:

Friday, October 8th,10am - 6pm: Financial District ( Liberty St. between Broadway & Church St)

Saturday, October 9th, 10am - 6pm: Union Square (Broadway between 14th & 13th St)

Wednesday, October 20th, 10am - 6pm: Brooklyn (Address to be announced)

Thursday, October 21st, 10am - 6pm: West Village (King Street, between Hudson Sq & Greenwich Village)

Saturday, October 23rd, 10am - 6pm: NOMAD (6th Avenue, between 30th St and 29th St)

Sunday, October 24th, 10am - 6pm: Upper East Side (Broadway Fall Fair, between 86th to 96th)