A free vegan pizza truck is roaming NYC this month

Plant-based everything is becoming the dominant food across the city, and why shouldn't New York's staple dish get the vegan treatment? Already, plenty of excellent plant-based slices and pies can be found across the boroughs, but one will rise above the rest this month, because it's free!
Miyoko's Creamery, the plant-based cheese company founded by chef and plant-based pioneer Miyoko Schinner has created a new vegan mozzarella specifically designed for pizzas. It's liquified, meaning the cashew milk based-mozz melts just like the original cheese.
To debut and celebrate this groundbreaking cheese, Miyoko's will be popping up throughout the city in a pizza truck to showcase the new product on fresh, free vegan pizzas. Guests can pick from two options by the slice for free: a vegan margherita with basil and tomato sauce and a vegan Hungry Planet sausage pizza. The Miyoko's truck is fully equipped with a pizza oven, so a chef team will be making the pizzas on the spot.
Here's where to find the vegan pizza truck roaming Manhattan and Brooklyn this October:
Friday, October 8th,10am - 6pm: Financial District (Liberty St. between Broadway & Church St)
Saturday, October 9th, 10am - 6pm: Union Square (Broadway between 14th & 13th St)
Wednesday, October 20th, 10am - 6pm: Brooklyn (Address to be announced)
Thursday, October 21st, 10am - 6pm: West Village (King Street, between Hudson Sq & Greenwich Village)
Saturday, October 23rd, 10am - 6pm: NOMAD (6th Avenue, between 30th St and 29th St)
Sunday, October 24th, 10am - 6pm: Upper East Side (Broadway Fall Fair, between 86th to 96th)