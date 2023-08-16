A French pop star is bringing his pasta restaurant to New York

Midtown Manhattan is about to get a new fine-casual pasta spot.

Pasta Corner, a fine-casual Italian restaurant, is making its way from Los Angeles, Paris and Lille, France to New York City. Owned by French popstar Matt Pokora, and his wife, Christina Milian, Pasta Corner started when the three shared a house during the pandemic with longtime friend and bakery owner Vincent Benoliel.

At Pasta Corner, guests can enjoy pasta for takeout, delivery and dine-in, and shop fresh housemade pastas and sauces to cook at home. Fresh baked goods (including Benoliel's housemade sweet and savory croissants made with butter from Normandy) and Italian gourmet products will be available at the hybrid grocery and restaurant, which offers a small kitchen counter and dining area.

While shopping, guests can watch the pasta being made while perusing a display case filled with fresh pasta, pastries, antipasti, charcuterie and house-made sauces. Shelves will be stocked with gourmet products like olive oils, balsamic vinegar, spices and dry goods.

Photograph: Francesco Sapienza

Photograph: Jonathan Young

Two dozen pasta and housemade sauce combinations will be served, including traditional shapes like penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle and lumache, plus lasagna, ravioli and tortellini. Premium ingredients are the forefront of all dishes, including Italian DOP cheeses, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, French butter and fresh black truffles. Wine and beer will also be served.

Starting on August 28, Pasta Corner will be open at 9 East 53rd Street for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with their signature brunch buffet on Sundays. Opening hours will be Monday – Friday 7am – 9pm, Saturdays 11am – 9pm, and Sundays 9am – 9pm. They will also offer catering starting in September and baking classes later in the fall.

