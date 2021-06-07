A fully immersive Money Heist experience is coming to NYC

A new experience coming to NYC this summer will let you evade the cops for fun—as part of a new immersive heist game.

Netflix and Fever have teamed up to launch an action-packed theatrical event called "Money Heist: The Experience" based on Netflix's most popular non-English language series, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

In the show, a mysterious criminal mastermind, who goes by "The Professor," plans the biggest robbery in history with help from a group of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain.

With the show as a jumping-off point, the experience in NYC will be recruited into the notorious gang by Lisboa to pull off a number of heists on international targets. As they follow The Professor's instructions, they'll break into a major landmark and find out if they have what it takes to infiltrate the vault and earn a spot in the gang—all while wearing jumpsuits and cartoonish Salvador Dalí masks.

Fever and Netflix promise "astounding" visual effects and plot twists that happen when you interact with actors, including live-action gunfights and ambushes, during the 60-75 minute experience.

"Money Heist came out of Spain but captured the imagination of the world," said Greg Lombardo, the head of experiences at Netflix. "Now 'Money Heist: The Experience' will bring the show even closer to home. From the moment you book a ticket, you will be at the heart of the gang. Slip into your red jumpsuit, put on the iconic Dali mask, and step into the world of the heist for an experience of a lifetime."

"Money Heist: The Experience" is also coming to Paris, Miami, Mexico City and London and each one will be adapted to its respective region. Dates and locations will be announced soon. The experience's Instagram account says tickets will be released on Tuesday.

The waitlist is now open for those wanting to be the first to find out more information.