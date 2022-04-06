New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lila Gans
Lila Gans

A funky Alpine wine tavern is popping up in Brooklyn

Gertie will become Lila Gans on Friday nights!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

A new pop-up bar is about to make Friday night more fun.  

Lila Gans, which translates to "Purple Goose" in German, will take over Williamsburg's nouveau Jewish restaurant, Gertie, every Friday night. The Swiss-German pop-up tavern will have food by Chef Stefano Mariotta (formerly of Rosmarin in Providence, RI) and a natural wine and beverage menu curated by Gertie's co-owner Rachel Jackson.  

Inspired by chef Mariotta’s Swiss upbringing, in Zurich, Lila Gans' food riffs on classic Alpine dishes with a more rustic, comforting style. The small plates—with big names!—are designed to be shared. To eat (or "essen") gravlox, capuns 

(swiss chard dumplings over a mushroom-leek cream sauce), äseküchlein (gruyere cheese fritters), apfel spätzl (a Swiss version of mac and cheese served with applesauce), bratwurst mit zwiebelsauce (veal and pork sausage with onion gravy), wienerschnitzel served with cucumber salad and lingonberries plus potato rösti to soak up all the sauce.

Apfelküchlein at Lila Gans
Lila GansApfelküchlein at Lila Gans

The drink (or "trinken") menu features only two cocktails, a spritz made with Brooklyn-based Faccia Brutto’s Alpino, and the Dirty Gertie, Gertie's signature pickle martini. Rotating house-infused schnapps, served very cold, will also be offered to warm you up on a brisk spring night. Three German-style New York City-made beers on the menu are from Ebbs, Grimm, and Killsboro, with the highlight of the beverages being the wine list. Lila Gans will highlight all-natural wines from the Alpine wine regions including Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland.

Lila Gans will be at Gertie (357 Grand St.) every Friday night in April and the first Friday in May from 6pm - 10pm. A small number of reservations will be taken by DM on the @Lilagansnyc Instagram account.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.