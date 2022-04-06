A funky Alpine wine tavern is popping up in Brooklyn

A new pop-up bar is about to make Friday night more fun.

Lila Gans, which translates to "Purple Goose" in German, will take over Williamsburg's nouveau Jewish restaurant, Gertie, every Friday night. The Swiss-German pop-up tavern will have food by Chef Stefano Mariotta (formerly of Rosmarin in Providence, RI) and a natural wine and beverage menu curated by Gertie's co-owner Rachel Jackson.

Inspired by chef Mariotta’s Swiss upbringing, in Zurich, Lila Gans' food riffs on classic Alpine dishes with a more rustic, comforting style. The small plates—with big names!—are designed to be shared. To eat (or "essen") gravlox, capuns

(swiss chard dumplings over a mushroom-leek cream sauce), äseküchlein (gruyere cheese fritters), apfel spätzl (a Swiss version of mac and cheese served with applesauce), bratwurst mit zwiebelsauce (veal and pork sausage with onion gravy), wienerschnitzel served with cucumber salad and lingonberries plus potato rösti to soak up all the sauce.

Lila Gans Apfelküchlein at Lila Gans

The drink (or "trinken") menu features only two cocktails, a spritz made with Brooklyn-based Faccia Brutto’s Alpino, and the Dirty Gertie, Gertie's signature pickle martini. Rotating house-infused schnapps, served very cold, will also be offered to warm you up on a brisk spring night. Three German-style New York City-made beers on the menu are from Ebbs, Grimm, and Killsboro, with the highlight of the beverages being the wine list. Lila Gans will highlight all-natural wines from the Alpine wine regions including Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland.

Lila Gans will be at Gertie (357 Grand St.) every Friday night in April and the first Friday in May from 6pm - 10pm. A small number of reservations will be taken by DM on the @Lilagansnyc Instagram account.