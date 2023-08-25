New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
outdoors pilate on the street
Photograph: Shutterstock

A 'Gay Ass Wellness Festival' is coming to Brooklyn

The full-day event in Bushwick will celebrate community and wellness in all forms.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

A first-of-its-kind event will pop up in Bushwick this fall.

The Gay Ass Wellness Festival will be held in Bushwick outside The Bush (333 Troutman Street) on Sunday, September 10, from 2 to 5pm. The afternoon will bring movement classes, queer-owned wellness vendors, networking, socializing and more programming designed to nourish the mind, body and soul. 

Designed to recognize community as a place of healing, the classes that will take place on Troutman Street throughout the day will include pilates by Fringe Pilates and Wick Pilates, boxing by inclusive Brooklyn gym Outbox, and dance fitness by DJ Rock, aka @TheTransFitnessBitch. All classes will have a live DJ, Adair. Tickets to the workouts are $30 and include a goody bag. Come dressed in activewear and ready to move.

Beyond fitness, the outdoor market will be free to browse (no ticket required) and at 4pm, The Bush will also be open for drinks (including nonalcoholic options) to guests 21 and older until midnight.

The Gay Ass Wellness Festival is open to everyone, with the goal of creating a supportive and affirming space for members of the LGBTQ+ community. The festival is also prioritizing accessibility, with accommodations for folks with disabilities, and efforts to make the event as inclusive as possible.

Those who want a more active role in the event can sign up to volunteer and learn more by emailing fringepilatesbk@gmail.com.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.