A Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit is coming to the New York Botanical Garden

Depending on how much money you spent over the holidays, taking a tropical vacation might not be in the cards this year. But the good news? The New York Botanical Garden is bringing Hawaii to us during an upcoming exhibition inspired by artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Aloha!

Georgia O’Keeffe: Visions of Hawai’i pays tribute to the late painter’s stunning canvases reflecting the Hawaiian Islands circa 1939. The exhibition includes a flower show designed by Tony Award-winning set designer Scott Pask inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. A separate exhibition showcasing the aforementioned paintings is on-view at the garden's LuEsther T. Mertz Library Art Gallery as well.

These creative works were last seen together in New York during 1940, so it’s kind of like seeing some old friends, huh? Stunning artwork and Hawaiian flora aren’t the only draws—the garden is planning an Aloha Festival that includes live music, hula performances, art demos and more. There's a good chance you'll get lei’d!

The exhibition opens May 19 and ends October 28, 2018.

Photograph: Courtesy Collection of Sharon Twigg-Smith

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.