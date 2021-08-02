A giant colorful mural now takes up Union Square's 14th Street bus lane

A massive 7,500-square-foot mural has taken over a street at Union Square!

14th Street between Broadway and Union Square West is now covered in a gorgeous multi-colored mural by street artists/couple Geraluz and Werc.

Entitled "Collective Vision," is all about movements that have fought for social justice in Union Square, including the Civil Rights movement. It also aims to celebrate the role public spaces like the Square have taken to unite communities. Its look is inspired by "the power of nature and unity that are just extensions of the Earth," and "highlights resilience, unity, solidarity and fighting injustice."

Community members and volunteers took about five days to paint and install the mural, which features large shapes and background color zones.

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil