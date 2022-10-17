New York
Timeout

Pop in the city
Photograph: courtesy of Pop In The City

A giant inflatable wonderland is returning to NYC for a limited time

Slide into 50,000 balls in the middle of Manhattan.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
You’ll be able to live out your childhood dreams and launch down a slide into 500,000 translucent balls at Pop In The City, which is returning this fall.

The giant, 120-foot-long bouncy castle made its city debut in August with interconnected domes with interactive elements of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements.

This time, expect NYC-themed fun with big apples, big buildings, big pizza, and other NYC icons made in inflatable art, as well as a “glitterball dome” inspired by Studio 54 with a performance stage, fun lighting and special effects, 100 shimmering disco balls and more.

There will also be DJs, emcees and musicians who will bring the house down and a “Winter in the City” space filled with snowballs, snowmen and actual snow.

Pop in the city
Photograph: courtesy of Pop In The City

“New York has seen some pretty wild things, but we don’t think there’s ever been anything like this before,” said Josh Kinnersley, from XL Event Lab. “We’ve taken inspiration from the city and mashed it together with balls of every shape and size. It’s an ode to the orb, a rejoicing of the round. You’ll have a ball!”

Pop In The City will be in the plaza adjacent to Greeley Square Park on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets. Tickets start at $20.

Pop in the city
Photograph: courtesy of Pop In The City

