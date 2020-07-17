A giant new rooftop cocktail bar is opening in Brooklyn this weekend

Top of the Box, the sprawling rooftop of The Box House Hotel in Greenpoint, is officially opening up to the public today.

The 10,000-square-foot respite with unobstructed panoramic views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island City is usually kept as a stunning wedding and event space. But now, for the first time ever, you won’t need to throw a big bash to experience the sweet environs.

On the new, up-high hang has a full wrap around marble bar, hanging seats, couches and a retractable roof (which allows for plenty of airflow). Top of the Box has pointed out on their website, that it has the only retractable rooftop venue in New York, which is an advantage since many bars and restaurants with outdoor dining are having to close when it rains. The unobstructed views are possible via 10-foot tall sliding windows.

Ordering up frozen drinks, cocktails, wine, bottle service, and a menu of light bites, will be contactless. All visitors will be given a temperature check at the door.

Top of the Box will also be using their space to host visitors for more than an evening out. They'll be running Yoga & Inferno Pilates Classes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9am and 11am, with complimentary juices and fruit, so you can get your sweat on while taking in morning views.

The roof will be open all weekend long. This weekend, hours look like Friday 6 to midnight, Saturday 5 to midnight, and Sunday from 12:30pm to 8pm. Starting next week, they'll be open Wednesday and Thursday 5pm to 11pm, Friday 5pm to midnight, Saturday 5pm to midnight, and Sunday 12:30 to 8pm.

Top of the Box is located at 77 Box St, Brooklyn, NY 11222.

