Simcoe the brewery cat needs our help.

The snaggletoothed icon at Grimm Artisanal Ales who was recently featured on the popular ShopCats Show and prominently in Time Out New York’s 2023 article on brewery cats is in the ER with severe neurological issues.

Grimm’s Operations and Distribution Manager, Aiyana Knauer reports on her instagram @nobeersnoparents, that after a scary morning yesterday where the beloved working cat was unresponsive, she began to show signs of improvement. Her human coworkers are now trying to raise money to cover the cost of an MRI and another 24 hours in the ICU via a GoFundMe.

Simcoe is known for her impressive prowess, big personality and friendly attitude. She can be found snoozing on the taproom stereo, snuggled in the rain garden in front of the building, or curled up with a brewer keeping them company on an early morning brew. Often, folks flock to the popular brewery just to meet the famous feline. Her image is on stickers, tee-shirts, sweatshirts, and more.

She was recently featured on the popular TikTok and Instagram sensation, ShopCats Show. In her episode she was declared “The Boss” by a store regular who even showed off handmade Simcoe earrings she was sporting. Employees and customers all agreed that she was the one who was running the place.

Simcoe faced a similar situation in 2021. The cause of her illness was unknown, but she pulled through and went on to become even more beloved and well-known in NYC’s beer scene.

Said Knauer of her condition now, “Simcoe might be at the end of her life. I don’t know. I’m really not trying to prolong a painful existence. But with her improving, it’s important to me and my coworkers that we do some more testing so that we can be better informed in making a decision about her care going forward.”



Donations to the GoFundMe will go to Simcoe’s care and Knauer says that any extra funds will go towards future care for the furry friend. Should the money not be needed it will be donated to Sean Casey Animal Rescue, the rescue that Simcoe came from.