A groovy new indoor skating rink in Industry City

Would you believe that Brooklyn hasn't had an indoor roller rink in over ten years? Where will the youth of today reenact the Beyoncé "Blow" video and make out wearing bacteria-infested skates? And where will I debut my seasonal capes?

Justice has come, finally. Lola Star—host of the Dreamland roller rink parties at Prospect Park's LeFrak Center—is taking over Industry City with a winter residence. Running Thursdays through Sundays December 7–April 21, Star's indoor Dreamland will boast 15,000 square feet of dancing, hoola-hooping and hardcore retro realness set to the tunes of Olivia Newton-John, Prince and Salt-n-Pepa.

Photograph: Courtesy Dreamland Roller Rink

Here's the schedule:

Thursdays: Groove-a-licious lunch hour gives you a chance to escape your corporate cage and roll from noon–3pm. From 4–7pm, you can grab a cocktail and hoola hoop like a lunatic at the Hoola Hoop Happy Hour. Get weird!

Fridays: Count on an impressive array of dress-up themes for the beloved Dreamland Roller Disco from 7:30–10:30pm. You can show up for early dance classes to get ready, starting at 6pm.



Saturdays: Kids and families can get down at kid's roller skating classes at noon, followed by family sessions from 1–4pm. They'll be joined by Sal Sparkles, the roller skating pizza slice, and can look forward to plenty of costume contests of their own.

Sundays feature the ’70s/’80s-themed Dreamland Discotheque from 1–4pm for all-age skaters.

Photograph: Courtesy Dreamland Roller Rink

And, as far as the themes go, we can exclusively confirm that they're pretty dope. Here are some greatest hits:

December 7: Spice Girls in Xanadu

January 3: Stevie Nicks vs. Debbie Harry

January 4: Dirty Dancing vs. Flashdance

January 24: Queens of Soul

February 7: Robyn and contemporary dance

Feb 22: Jay Z vs. Beyoncé

March 28: The Smiths vs. The Cure

So, needless to say, you better bring it. Admission varies from $11–$20. You can learn more at dreamlandrollerrink.com.