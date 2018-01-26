A Harry Potter–themed brunch with bottomless Butterbeer is coming to NYC

Butterbeer > mimosas.

Next month, an NYC restaurant is hosting a Harry Potter–themed brunch. Though we’re not sure if it's just taking advantage of the esteemed Potter name à la that lame pasta restaurant or if it will be comparable to the Great Hall itself, we’re intrigued.

The event will be held at 5th & MAD in midtown, coming from the same people who brought you the Mean Girls and Clueless brunches in NYC. It will take place on Saturday, February 17, with two sessions, one from noon to 2pm and a second from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. Tickets cost $40 and can be found here, and the price includes a main dish, dessert and bottomless Butterbeer (or prosecco) for an hour.

There will also be Harry Potter trivia and snacks reminiscent of the Great Hall’s feasts (we’re hoping for Cauldron Cake)—but first, you have to get through the Sorting Hat. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there's a prize for the best wizard getup.

The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in September is bringing an onslaught of wizarding events to NYC, from the educational exhibit at the New-York Historical Society to the immersive festival at Irving Plaza to the long-awaited debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Sure, some of these activities may be more magical than others, but we’ll check out any event that brings us just a little bit closer to Hogwarts.

