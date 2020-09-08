A headless horseman haunted drive-thru opens in New York next month

A haunted drive-thru is rolling into New York this October.

Ulster Park's Headless Horseman Haunted Hayrides and Haunted Houses is replacing its hayrides with an experience, "Dare to Ride The Horseman's Trail," that'll give New Yorkers an opportunity to roll down the window and scream this Halloween, starting October 2.

Drivers and their passengers will pass through horrific scenes like "the butcher shop" and see the headless horseman himself all while staying in their cars.

The attraction's website reads:

"In the dark, alone with only those in your group to protect you.

Where will it take you?

Will you make it out or be FOUND by the Horseman?

Will you survive?

Do you DARE TO RIDE THE HORSEMAN'S TRAIL?"

For some, being removed from the outside could offer an easier way to deal with the jump scares. For others, it might hinder their ability to be afraid. The experience is not kid-friendly on general admission nights, so you may be surprised. Either way, there's a new experience to have for Halloween fans.

There's no doubt that new rules about social distancing are behind the new experience—the park says all guests and staff will be wearing face masks and distancing throughout the event. Even vehicles will be at least six feet apart.

In fact, the entire event is outdoors. If you want more scares, Headless Horseman also has a haunted corn maze called "Evil Reaping: Dark Harvest" and haunted houses including the "Swamp Shack" and "Dr. Dark's Black Spider Circus Sideshow," which are both socially distanced walkthroughs.

Here's a little taste of what to expect:

Tickets are on sale now for October. Prices are $39.95 (plus service charge and tax) on October 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, 18 and 25. On high-demand nights (October 10, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31), the price goes up to $47.95. Tickets for children are allotted for October 10 and 24—tickets are $11.95 (plus the service charge and tax).

