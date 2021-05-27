A home for retired playground animals is opening in NYC

Two dolphins, one aardvark, one camel and one frog are getting a new home at this park.

Some park "employees" will be getting their own spotlight at Queens' Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this fall.

These employees happen to be concrete animal sculptures—two dolphins, one aardvark, one camel and one frog—from various NYC parks that children have played and climbed on since the 1980s and 90s, and they'll be retired to a space at the park.

The Home for Retired Playground Animals will be a "contemplative" space where New Yorkers can enjoy a moment of nostalgia, NYC Parks says.

Photograph: Courtesy NYC Parks

The animals have been in storage and will be brought out in their current conditions without any touchups. They'll be placed in the park along with new plantings, benches and new pathways.

The 'retiring' animals were put in parks across NYC under former parks commissioner Henry Stern, who asked designers to incorporate animal art into every new playground in those decades. Some of them, like the frog, were made in-house, but the others were prefabricated.

Once these playgrounds were renovated with new and accessible play features, the need for these animals disappeared. Until now, these animals were just thrown out, but starting now, they'll be added to the "retirement home" at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

"After decades of service to New York City, and with perfect attendance records across the board, it's time for these Parkies to hang up their hats and enjoy a life of leisure," said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver. "Instead of moving down south to Florida, they will get their place in the sun in Flushing — at the new Home for Retired Playground Animals in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Come stop by and say hello to an old friend!"