Gun Free Zone sign in Times Square
Photograph: Shutterstock

A judge has blocked New York’s ban on guns in Times Square

New York’s decision to make “gun-free zones” has been ruled unconstitutional.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
New York’s attempt to keep people from bringing concealed guns into Times Square has been blocked by a federal judge this week.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a New York law that limited people from carrying concealed handguns in June, state lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul responded by passing a new law that banned the carrying of firearms in “sensitive locations” that include Times Square, the subway and bus systems, bars, libraries, schools, poll sites, entertainment venues and more.

To that effect, digital signs were placed at Times Square’s borders alerting the public they were entering a “gun-free zone.”

But according to Syracuse federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in a ruling on Thursday, the state’s ban “does not appear permissible” and therefore cannot be enforced by police, according to the New York Post. The decision was in response to a challenge to the ban from Gun Owners of America.

In the 53-page ruling, the judge says the new rules go against the Constitutional right to carry a firearm for self-defense purposes.

Suddaby issued temporary restraining orders against the state from enforcing the ban in Times Square and other “sensitive locations,” but did allow the ban to stay in place for government buildings, polling places, special events in public spaces, houses of worship, schools and protest rallies, the Post says.

State Attorney General Letitia James said she’ll appeal the judge’s ruling.

Hochul voiced her displeasure on Twitter as well, saying that “It is deeply disappointing that a Judge wants to limit my ability to protect New Yorkers and prevent gun violence.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power to combat the gun violence epidemic and protect New Yorkers.”

