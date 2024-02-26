New York
Timeout

Hudson Yards
Photograph: Courtesy of Hudson Yards

A Las Vegas-style casino could open in a new Hudson Yards skyscraper

If they end up getting the licenses for it, that is.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Some might say that Hudson Yards has enough massive dystopian glass structures (I'm looking at you, Vessel), but there’s a real estate firm that would absolutely disagree. A proposal for Phase Two of Hudson Yards' development includes a call for a $12 billion complex that would consist of multiple buildings with apartments, office space, and a hotel with a casino.

The new development would be built over the West Side Rails, located right next to the current cluster of Hudson Yards buildings, which is currently an open yard that consists of 30 tracks owned by the MTA between 30th and 33rd Street. 

RECOMMENDED: Midtown Manhattan’s proposed Freedom Plaza may completely change the skyline

The plan was proposed by real estate giant Related Companies and Wynn Resorts. It includes 1,500 apartments, a public school, and a hotel and casino. “As the state’s parallel process moves forward, we look forward to unveiling our full proposed plan, which will provide thousands of jobs, billions in revenue and community benefits, a new park, affordable housing, a school, and more,” Jon Weinstein, executive VP of corporate communications at Related Companies, told New York YIMBY.

According to YIMBY, a pro-development publication, one of the proposed designs places the five-story Las Vegas style casino in an 80-story skyscraper that would also have 1,750 hotel guest rooms, a conference center and retail space. Another nearby building would be mostly residential with 1,507 units and open public space in between the buildings. 

Another potential plan features five buildings total, but would exclude the casino. 

New York’s gaming commission is only granting three casino licenses to the city, and there are several high-profile bidders fighting to get them, per Gothamist, including a new development near the U.N. building, and another one in Times Square. There is thus far no solidified date for when construction of Phase Two of the Hudson Yards project would begin. 

