A Legally Blonde-themed brunch party is hitting NYC

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday March 5 2018, 4:16pm

Legally Blonde

Don't let the chick-flick stigma fool you: Legally Blonde was and is iconic. Though Elle Woods triumphed over assumptions, academia and faulty eye-witness testimonies nearly 20 years ago, there are still plenty of chances to celebrate the plucky heroine . 

On Saturday, March 24, midtown bar 5th & Mad is hosting a Legally Blonde brunch party, an-all pink affair featuring themed drinks like The Harvard and The Delta Nu, trivia and even a Miss Hawaiian Tropics costume contest. Best of all, whenever a performing drag queen yells "bend," the first person to reply "snap!" has to down a shot. These people know what they're doing. They even hired a Coppola to direct their promo video (okay, not really). 

Tickets are $30, and include an entree, dessert and a glass of Prosecco. You can get tickets for sessions at noon, 1pm and 1:30pm.

