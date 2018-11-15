News / Music

A Leonard Cohen exhibit is coming to the Jewish Museum

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Thursday November 15 2018, 6:04pm

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything
Photograph: Courtesy Guy L’Heureux

A contemporary art exhibition celebrating the work of musician Leonard Cohen is coming to NYC's Jewish Museum this spring. The show, Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything, is set to open April 12, 2019 as part of a three city tour that also includes Copenhagen and San Francisco.

Originally staged in Montreal, the exhibit will include work by artists Kara Blake, Candice Breitz, Janet Cardiff & George Bures Miller, Christophe Chassol, Daily Tous Les Jours, Tacita Dean, Kota Ezawa, George Fok, Ari Folman, Jon Rafman and Taryn Simon.

In addition, there will be several video elements, including a projection featuring Cohen's own drawings and a multi-channel video installation of musicians covering Cohen's songs. One immersive installation lets visitors lie down in a room surrounded by images and lyrics as Cohen's "Famous Blue Raincoat" plays. In another, guests can listen to covers of Cohen's songs by musicians such as The National, Feist and Lou Doillon.

The exhibit closes September 8, 2019, and is included with Jewish Museum admission.

