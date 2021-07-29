New York
Garret Cocteleria
Photograph: Front of House

A lush jungle-themed bar is serving up tropical drinks, DJs and rainforest vibes in Nolita

Complete with tropical drinks in ceramic coconuts

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Welcome to the jungle!

NYC's The Garret Cocteleria at 349 Broome Street has transformed into a lush and tropical oasis, channeling the rainforests of Central and South America, with floor-to-ceiling plants, frozen tropical cocktails and Latin-leaning tunes.

Jungle Summer at The Garret Cocteleria, with help from Nick Amoruso of GREENCITYdesign, sourced local greenery from NYC's flower district and garden centers in New Jersey to create the most jungle-y atmosphere. Its open-air structure is also filled with woven bamboo furniture, rattan lighting, dried palm leaves and foliage that'll make you swear you're not in Nolita. 

Garret Cocteleria
Photograph: Front of House
Garret Cocteleria
Photograph: Front of House

Beverage Director Max Stampa-Brown is serving up incredible tropical drinks in ceramic coconuts (of course), including the "Papaya in the Bullpen" (dragon fruit, papaya, honey, salt, chartreuse, demerara rum, white rum, lime), the 'Coconut Knuckleball" (toasted coconut, black pepper vodka, apricot, yellow watermelon), "The Colombian Getdown" (aguardiente, passion fruit two ways, dark rum, ginger, bitters) and the "Tamarind Tambourine" (saffron, pineapple, tamarind, mezcal, gin, guava).

The drinks only complement the food menu—you can order up shrimp Ccviche and house nachos, a dragon fruit and mango ceviche (dragon fruit, mango, coconut milk, yuzu, jalapeño, red onion, amaranth)or the spicy tuna tartare (tuna, housemade spicy mayo, rice crackers, scallions, furikake).

Garret Cocteleria
Photograph: Front of House
Garret Cocteleria
Photograph: Front of House

Jungle Summer is officially open, Monday-Friday 5pm-late, and Saturday and Sunday 1 pm -late with Latin-leaning DJs, DJ PJay and DJ Milkyshake, spinning Thursday-Saturday nights. You can book your night of jungle fever on Resy

