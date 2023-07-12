New York
Timeout

ETI pop-up
Photograph: courtesy of ETI

A luxe Israeli restaurant is popping up in a historic Brooklyn townhouse this summer

The eight-course dinner is only served on weekends.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Seeing the inside of private homes is a New York pastime, and one restaurant-pop up is offering a delicious opportunity to peruse luxe real estate.

ETI, a restaurant concept run by Israeli chef Nir Sarig, is opening its highly coveted pop-up dinner series to the public this month, beginning this weekend. This past June, Sarig and his team quietly hosted a limited dinner series and they’re now opening it up to the public.

ETI pop-up
Photograph: courtesy of ETI

ETI will pop up at one of the oldest private residences in Brooklyn for three weekends in July (14-16, 21-23, and 28-30) with two seatings each night at 6pm and 8:30pm. Hosted at a wooden house in Clinton Hill once famous for wild parties, ETI will add liveliness to the space once again. Guests are greeted at the building's Greco-Roman-columned exterior with a glass of low-intervention wine on the porch, before entering the parlor floor to dine beneath a fresco designed by the home's previous owner.

ETI draws on Middle Eastern tradition, French and Japanese techniques. The eight-course menu expresses the cuisines of the Middle East, North Africa, and more through ingredients sourced from small, purpose-driven farms or hand-foraged in New York. The menu may include She Wolf miche with unsalted butter, fluke tartare with chamomile aioli, turnip with crab brain and brandy, scallops with summer potatoes and burnt ramp katsobushi sauce and more.

ETI
Photograph: courtesy of ETI

An on-site sommelier is available to recommend pairings from a selection of natural, zero-zero wines from the chef’s personal cellar or those purchased especially to accompany the seasonal menu.

To reserve a table, email contact@etinyc.com

