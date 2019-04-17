A magical Harry Potter-themed brunch is coming to NYC this fall

Wizards, dust off your cloaks! A Harry Potter-themed brunch is coming to New York City this fall.

After casting its magic in various cities in Australia and Canada, The Wizard Brunch will transform a secret venue in NYC (the location will be announced two weeks before the event) into Harry Potter’s Great Hall with floating candlesticks, potions and plenty of sorcery. Aside from the spellbinding atmosphere, witches and warlocks can anticipate getting their fortunes read, listening to a live band and gorging on a scrumptious three-course meal.

There will be two sessions on Saturday, October 19: A family-friendly brunch from 12:30–3:30pm and a 21-and-over dinner from 7:30pm–10:30pm. Tickets start at $60, and go on sale starting April 29.

The event sounds a little too good to be true, but we’re hoping it will be a worthy addition to our best Harry Potter activities in NYC list. To find out more about the immersive magical celebration, follow The Wizard Brunch on Instagram and read some of the positive testimonials and reviews here. Judging by the video below, it’s going to be absolutely wicked!