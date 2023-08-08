New York
Timeout

Ess-A-Bagel’s Magnolia Banana pudding bagel
Photograph: courtesy of Ess-A-Bagel

A Magnolia Bakery banana pudding bagel is coming to Ess-a-Bagel

Two iconic New York eateries have mashed up their signature creations into a sweet sandwich.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Two iconic New York City establishments are uniting to create an epic bagel sandwich.

In honor of National Banana Pudding Day on August 31, Ess-a-Bagel is rolling out a brand new banana pudding bagel, inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s signature banana pudding. 

The bagel itself is plain but dyed yellow to look like a banana and then generously spread with banana pudding cream cheese and rolled in Nilla wafers. Is it a dessert? Is it a breakfast? Does it matter?

The banana pudding bagel will be available for $7.25 at Ess-a-Bagel locations in Gramercy (First Avenue and 19th Street) and midtown (32nd Street and 6th Avenue) from August 17 to September 15. A ¼ lb of banana pudding cream cheese will also be sold for $5.35. The banana pudding bagel and shmear will also be available for nationwide shipping via Ess-A-Bagel's Goldbelly shop.

Magnolia Bakery’s classic banana pudding is available in all its bakeries and retail shops. August’s special flavor is “Gone Bananas,” a banana bread-inspired banana pudding with layers of freshly-baked chocolate chip banana cake, Nutella, vanilla pudding and bananas. The pudding is also for sale online, where a DIY banana pudding kit is also available to let you DIY the classic dish. A new pudding of the month club offers the ability to subscribe to a monthly banana pudding delivery, which includes exclusive pudding cups, classic banana pudding cups, plus a sweet surprise that changes monthly. 

Want more Magnolia banana pudding? A new candle in collaboration with Boy Smells offers the fresh and fruity scent of the dessert via a candle in a chic banana yellow jar. 

