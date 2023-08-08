A Magnolia Bakery banana pudding bagel is coming to Ess-a-Bagel

Two iconic New York eateries have mashed up their signature creations into a sweet sandwich.

In honor of National Banana Pudding Day on August 31, Ess-a-Bagel is rolling out a brand new banana pudding bagel, inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s signature banana pudding.

The bagel itself is plain but dyed yellow to look like a banana and then generously spread with banana pudding cream cheese and rolled in Nilla wafers. Is it a dessert? Is it a breakfast? Does it matter?

The banana pudding bagel will be available for $7.25 at Ess-a-Bagel locations in Gramercy (First Avenue and 19th Street) and midtown (32nd Street and 6th Avenue) from August 17 to September 15. A ¼ lb of banana pudding cream cheese will also be sold for $5.35. The banana pudding bagel and shmear will also be available for nationwide shipping via Ess-A-Bagel's Goldbelly shop.

Magnolia Bakery’s classic banana pudding is available in all its bakeries and retail shops. August’s special flavor is “Gone Bananas,” a banana bread-inspired banana pudding with layers of freshly-baked chocolate chip banana cake, Nutella, vanilla pudding and bananas. The pudding is also for sale online, where a DIY banana pudding kit is also available to let you DIY the classic dish. A new pudding of the month club offers the ability to subscribe to a monthly banana pudding delivery, which includes exclusive pudding cups, classic banana pudding cups, plus a sweet surprise that changes monthly.

Want more Magnolia banana pudding? A new candle in collaboration with Boy Smells offers the fresh and fruity scent of the dessert via a candle in a chic banana yellow jar.