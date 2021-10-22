A Marathon Cocktail Week is happening in NYC

You may or may not be able (or willing) to run 26.3 miles on a Sunday morning, but if you love local restaurants, you can participate in your own cocktail marathon.

From October 24-31, #Run4Restaurants will host a cocktail celebration at independent restaurants and bars across the city, donating $2 per designated cocktail to support ROAR's NYC Marathon team, which will benefit ROAR’s health and wellness fund for restaurant workers.

ROAR’s Health and Wellness Project offers deeply discounted (or free) health and mental health care, wellness, financial planning services and more. ROAR, which stands for Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding, was established in March 2020, to help support small hospitality businesses in what would be an exceptionally difficult time.

Ryan Higgins, Captain at Llama San, created ROAR’s Marathon Cocktail Week to fundraise for the marathon team and the cause.

Current participants across the city include Llama San, King, Alta Calidad, Bar Primi, Personne, Gertie, Worthwild, The Dutch and Socarrat.

Llama San’s #Run4Restaurants cocktail is called the Shoplifter and is made with Jasmine-infused pisco, chinola (passionfruit), choya, sudachi, strawberry Perrier, and sparkling sake.

The ROAR team running the NYC Marathon on Sunday, November 7th includes Fiona Thomas (King), Michelle Morgan (Tiger Lily Kitchen), Ryan Higgins (Llama San) Carlos Barrera (Nom Wah), Nora Lidgus (Baker), Sean Feeney (Lilia and Misi), Nate Adler (Gertie), Ivy Mix (Leyenda), James Kent (Crown Shy) and Andrea Strong, Executive Director of ROAR NY.