A massive festival of lights is coming to NYC for the holidays

New Yorkers are downright spoiled when it comes to access to over-the-top holiday lights. From glittering displays in Dyker Heights, to glowing storefront projections through midtown, the city's sparkle outshines it self each season.

A few miles north of the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center, however, is a pop-up winter wonderland called LuminoCity. The immersive, outdoor holiday spectacular of light sculptures and art installations touched down last year, and proved it's place as a must-see light show in the city. This year, while the NYC is not quite as it usually resides, this brand-new tradition is returning.

Upon arrival to LuminoCity you’ll make your way through a 45-minute walking, narrative journey, with twinkling and towering LED sculptures along the way. Think: fairy palaces, alluring lollipop trees, and mystical mushrooms. You'll cross multiple "lands" with their own sets.

This year the sets include Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land.

For the pop culture fans, visitors will also be able to explore 12 light sculptures of famous cat and dog influencers such as Smoothie the cat, each reimagined as the 12 zodiac constellations.

For the upcoming holiday season, LuminoCity will run from November 27 to January 10. A limited number of tickets will be available for each designated time slot throughout the festival to keep to a strict capacity.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online here. General admission tickets run $38 and General admission plus is $68 (and includes express check-in, a complimentary Lumi Night Light, and discounts at the LuminoCity Festival gift shop.

Most popular on Time Out

- Find out if you’re a real New Yorker with this interactive map

- 13 weird things New Yorkers have learned to accept

- The 20 rules of living in New York

- The 100 best movies of all time

- The coziest airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story