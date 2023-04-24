A massive immersive light festival is coming to Lower Manhattan

Art comes in all mediums, and light art is something special. And what better place to enjoy an after-dark art installation than the city that never sleeps.

For the first time, a large-scale outdoor light show is coming to Manhattan on the Battery Park City waterfront. From Tuesday, May 2 through Saturday, May 6, Illumination Spring Showcase will pop up at 7:30pm each night in Belvedere Plaza, creating a dreamy oasis of light artists, live performers and DJs.

New York-based artists will display a mix of projection mapping, interactive video art, and UV light art, all during a three-hour dance party under the city lights and off the breeze of the Hudson River.

Each night, different DJs will play as attendees engage with the artwork. Glow sticks, glow necklaces and more will be sold to help festivalgoers participate in illuminating the night, and festivalgoers are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark attire too.

For the weekend, a silent disco will take place as the capstone event of the unique festival.

The showcase is free, accessible to all ages and open to the public, thanks to Illumination Spring Showcase's non-profit status.

“We are thrilled to bring the Illumination Spring Showcase to Manhattan,” said Ron Fisher, Executive Director & Founder of Illumination. “Light art has the power to move people in ways that other art forms cannot and having Battery Park City as a canvas for artists to create upon will be fantastic for the whole community.”

