A massive indoor tennis and pickleball club is opening at Brooklyn's City Point

The days of outdoor tennis in New York City are fleeting, but before it gets too cold to play in the parks, a new indoor tennis facility is opening in Brooklyn.

Court 16's 26,000-square-foot venue on the fourth floor of City Point will offer seven courts for tennis or pickleball, usable by players at any level and age. To talk serves, swings and after-game plans, a contemporary lounge featuring Ligne Roset designs and the most comprehensive Babolat product line of racquets in New York City will also be on site.

The private club's grand opening is slated for Monday, August 28, which coincides with the 2023 US Open Tennis Tournament finals. So if seeing the pros makes you want to pick up a racquet, now may be your time.

Photograph: Courtesy of Court 16

Located on the fourth floor of City Point, Court 16's tennis and pickleball courts for kids and adults range in size from 36 feet for the youngest beginner to full-sized courts for seasoned players. Court 16’s Pro Shop will sell products exclusively from Babolat, the French equipment company. This is the latest location for Court 16, which already has facilities in the Financial District and Long Island City.

Enrollment for the fall tennis season will begin immediately, offering tennis classes organized by skill and age for its kids’ academy members, plus adult tennis classes ranging from introductory to experienced levels and dynamic pickleball programming. A state-of-the-art ball machine curriculum, racquet sports development program and tennis academy are some of Court 16’s signature tennis experiences, designed to foster sportsmanship, discipline and inclusivity.

Photograph: Courtesy of Court 16

One pickleball session costs $48; one tennis drill session costs $88. Adult monthly membership is $650. Here's the full pricing info.

City Point, which opened in Downtown Brooklyn in 2016, is also home to Brooklyn's first Primark, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Dekalb Market Hall, a Target and basement-level Trader Joe's, plus more shopping. Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian-style steakhouse, is planning to open at City Point later this year.