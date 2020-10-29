New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
#WallofLies
Photograph: Phillip Buehler

A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump's lies has been installed in Soho

The public artwork is back after being vandalized at its first location.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

Well, Donald Trump finally got his wall.

As we barrel ahead toward election day, a new installation put up in Soho takes 20,000 false and misleading statements from President Trump and fashions them together to create a massive, 100-foot long mural full of his quotes. (The lies included in the piece were all documented and fact-checked by The Washington Post.)

In fact, this isn’t the first time the mendacious mural has been erected in the city. On October 3, Radio Free Brooklyn installed the first iteration of the piece in Bushwick outside of Pine Box Rock Shop. That first piece drew media attention, and even a visit from Senator Chuck Schumer, but was subsequently defaced with an assortment of pro-Trump slogans including “Vote Trump or Die” and “Stand Back and Stand By.”  

#WallofLies
Photograph: Phillip Buehler

Not willing to let that act of vandalism silence them, the organizers behind the mural launched a fundraising campaign to create a new mural. After raising over $4,000, the team was able to install a new piece that’s twice the size of the original on the corner of Lafayette and Grand Sts. in Manhattan.

The thousands of lies included in the installation are helpfully categorized by color-coded topics. All the greatest hits are there including Russia, Coronavirus, Ukraine, Taxes, Immigration and more. Check out the new public artwork for yourself and, if you haven’t already, don’t forget to make a plan to vote in next week’s general election.

#WallofLies
Photograph: Phillip Buehler

Most popular on Time Out

- The most haunted places in NYC
- The 101 best sex scenes of all time
- A former Eleven Madison Park chef opens an underground fried chicken restaurant
- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC
- The best Halloween events in NYC for 2020

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.