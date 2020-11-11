A massive new light show will be projected once a month on the Manhattan Bridge

Shows will take place once a month at the Manhattan Bridge archway.

The Manhattan Bridge in Dumbo will light up with massive light projections for all to see through March.

On the first Thursday of each month, LIGHT YEAR installations will be on view for the public, who can watch from nearby bars and restaurants with hot drinks in hand.

The projections, which will be 65 by 40 feet, can be viewed from the Pearl Street Triangle from dusk to 10pm.

The projections are set for the winter months:

December 3 — "Thresholds and Beyond I"

January 7 — "Evoke"

February 4 — "Spatial Empathy"

March 4 — "Digital Fairy Tales: Water Stories"

This year's LIGHT YEAR projections were developed during New York City’s lockdown so they reflect feelings of isolation, but also hope, happiness and what it means to be home and to be connected, according to The DUMBO Improvement District and NYC DOT Art, which are presenting the show.

Since launching in 2015, LIGHT YEAR has showcased the work of hundreds of artists and curators from around the world, including by Leo Kuelbs, John Ensor Parker, and Glowing Bulbs. It was originally created after the United Nations declared 2015 as the "Year of Light and Light Art."

The best part is that you can catch these projections from a perfect viewpoint from Superfine (126 Front Street), Olympia Wine Bar (54 Jay Street), 68 Jay Street Bar, Love and Dough (57 Pearl Street) or watch online from home if you can't make it to Dumbo.

