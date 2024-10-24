A massive two-night immersive music and arts extravaganza is taking over Industry City

Halloween is exactly one week away, which means that all spooky festivities officially start now. If you’re already feeling nostalgic for all the iconic music festivals we got to enjoy last summer and are a big fan of glitter in general, House of Yes and ZERO are bringing us an immersive Halloween music and arts festival at Industry City in Brooklyn that might just scratch all your itches.

The City of Gods Halloween Festival will take place tomorrow, October 25, at 9pm and Saturday, October 26, across two warehouse buildings filled with art, music, labyrinths, body paint, and more.

RECOMMENDED: You can book a visit to the Deetz house from ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

This City of God festival this year was organized in collaboration with several Burning Man camps and creative collectives whose names sounds straight out of Game of Thrones (if that series took place in 2010s Bushwick), including DISTRIKT, Glakcocks, Pink Mammoth and more.

One unique feature of the festival is that they keep their DJ lineup across seven different stages a secret, so you're just going to have to be there in person to find out who's playing. Based on who the organizers are, we're pretty sure the music will be great, and their website promises house, techno and deep house, if you're into that. If you want to get a sense of what they might play, the festival has Soundcloud mixes that will give you a solid sense of the vibes.

Some of the most anticipated features of the giant Halloween festival include a Beauty Bar, where you can apply body glitter and blacklight body paint; the Chapel of Sacred Mirrors, where you'll be able to immerse yourself in psychedelic art; Karinval Row for hands on wacky activities; and more.

Keep in mind that costumes are required for entry, so make sure to wear your most flamboyant fits.

One day passes start at $99, and there are premium packages that include expedited entry, backstage access, dedicated VIP restrooms, and more. You can check out all the festival's offerings and get your tickets here.