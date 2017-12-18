  • News
A midtown hotel is hosting a BDSM–themed New Year’s Eve party

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday December 18 2017, 3:04pm

Photograph: Courtesy 5th and Mad

There's quite literally no better time to cram in your last-minute hedonism for the year than on New Year’s Eve in NYC, and one party is offering to cover all your sins. 

Midtown bar and restaurant 5th & Mad is hosting a “Seven Deadly Sins” party for New Year’s, at which guests—or “sinners”—explore seven rooms, each themed after a different unholy violation. The Lust burlesque room invites you to strip down as pro tassel-twirlers do their thing onstage; Vanity involves fancy mirrors and "demons" assisting you with your look; Wrath gives you the chance to (consensually) whip other revelers; Gluttony features a very fancy spread of cookies, cupcakes and chicken wings; Greed features a makeshift casino; and Envy involves some sort of FOMO-inducing selfie booth. VIP guests can opt in for complimentary drinks, table service and the Sloth massage service. 

Tickets are $30. Those looking for a massage with their champagne can shell out $100 for the VIP ticket. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 342 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

