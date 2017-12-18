A midtown hotel is hosting a BDSM–themed New Year’s Eve party

There's quite literally no better time to cram in your last-minute hedonism for the year than on New Year’s Eve in NYC, and one party is offering to cover all your sins.

Midtown bar and restaurant 5th & Mad is hosting a “Seven Deadly Sins” party for New Year’s, at which guests—or “sinners”—explore seven rooms, each themed after a different unholy violation. The Lust burlesque room invites you to strip down as pro tassel-twirlers do their thing onstage; Vanity involves fancy mirrors and "demons" assisting you with your look; Wrath gives you the chance to (consensually) whip other revelers; Gluttony features a very fancy spread of cookies, cupcakes and chicken wings; Greed features a makeshift casino; and Envy involves some sort of FOMO-inducing selfie booth. VIP guests can opt in for complimentary drinks, table service and the Sloth massage service.

Tickets are $30. Those looking for a massage with their champagne can shell out $100 for the VIP ticket.

